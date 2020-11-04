Netflix's His House is the scariest movie of 2020. Here's what the ending really means.

Netflix's His House is unlike any horror movie you've seen before.

The directorial debut from British filmmaker Remi Weekes, which dropped onto the streaming service last week, follows the story of a South Sudanese couple who move into a house in England while they wait to hear whether they will be granted asylum.

They've experienced unimaginable horrors before they move into the house. They've escaped genocide in their homeland, lost family members on the boat ride to the UK, and spent months in limbo in a detention centre.

Video via Netflix.

When they're granted the house, they truly believe they will finally be able to find some peace. Their case worker, Mark, played by The Crown's Matt Smith, tells them to settle in and be "one of the good ones".

However, as soon as they move into the two-story house, in a desolate, rough suburb packed with identical houses, it becomes clear they're not alone.

Unlike the houses in most horror movies, which were already haunted before the characters move in, Bol (Sope Dirisu) and Rial Majur (Wunmi Mosaku) bring their ghosts with them.

They're haunted by the atrocities of their past.

The couple start to see figures in the shadows and Bol soon starts to rip holes into the walls while trying to catch the "ghosts". Their daughter, Nyagak (Malaika Wakoli-Abigaba), who drowned when their over-packed boat capsized, also begins to appear to them.

The house is in disarray; the neighbours are judging them, and the immigration caseworkers tell them this will impact their case for asylum.

Bol soon discovers that he is being haunted by a monster called an apeth or a night witch. While the apeth is not able to physically harm Bol, it tries to convince him to sacrifice himself for the return of Nyagak. When that doesn't work, it tells Rial to sacrifice him.

Bol eventually cuts his arm to sacrifice himself, but Rial kills the apeth just in time.