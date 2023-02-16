'I was striking out on every dating app. So I decided to hire a male sex worker.'

As told to Dilvin Yasa.

University graduate Amy Calladine, 32, has cerebral palsy and Hashimoto’s disease. Here, she reveals why she decided to book a sex worker for a night of intimacy.

I’ve been aware of how my body sits in relation to others for as long as I can remember.

In high school, I got around in a motorised wheelchair – a huge hulking bit of metal. While it was great for navigating school, it also gave me a disquieting sense of physical isolation from my peers. While my friends had begun having boyfriends and enjoying physical affection, I couldn’t help but wonder what intimacy was going to look like for me when the time came – if at all.

I’ve enjoyed a handful of relationships over the years, but dating when you’re someone with a disability isn’t easy. Physical safety is always on my mind. I use a wheelchair full-time and I live alone, so I’m acutely aware that if I brought someone home and things were to take a bad turn, I wouldn’t be able to get myself to safety.

