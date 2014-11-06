She was taking birth control until the day she unexpectedly gave birth.

There was absolutely no sign that Mara was pregnant until the day she gave birth. She was on birth control, and had barely gained any weight. Yet before anybody knew what was happening, Mara was the unexpected mother of an adorable baby.

It’s just like one of those “It happened to me” stories in Cosmo that used to freak you out as a teen.

Oh. Except Mara is a Hippo.

A hippo WHO GOT SECRETLY PREGNANT TO HER HOT YOUNG LOVER:

Surprise!

A resident of Los Angeles Zoo, Mara is ten years old and, apparently, quite randy.

KTLA reports that zoo staff had no idea she had been having a secret affair with much younger man, 3-year-old Adhama. She had been putting on weight, but since she was on birth control, nobody suspected that a baby might be involved.

It’s not been confirmed if Mara skipped her pill on purpose or just forgot to take it after a really big night. Either way, Adhama’s brief affair with a sexy older lady just got VERY real:

Use protection, kids.