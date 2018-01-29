There were some rather awkward reactions to the 2018 cast of I'm A Celebrity.

It’s a scientific fact that when the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! cast is finally revealed after months of speculation, the Australian public is sure to let out a collective ‘huh?!’

Sure, there are bound to be at least two or three ultra-recognisable faces. In season one we were given Chrissie Swan and Marcia Brady. Season two had Shane Warne. And last year, we were greeted by the recognisable faces of Natalie Bassingthwaighte, Steve Price and The Bachelor‘s Keira Maguire.

But when the 2018 cast was revealed last night, Australia had, for the most part, no idea who the heck the people lighting up their TV screens were.

Sure, we have Shannon Noll, famous for coming second on a completely different reality television program almost 15 years ago.

There’s also Bernard Tomic, Australia’s current ‘bad boy’ of tennis who is perhaps more famous for his behaviour off the tennis court than his sporting skills or championship wins.

But as the rest of the famous faces (which include Aussie actress Kerry Armstrong, known for her roles in SeaChange and Lantana, 80s popstar Tiffany Darwish and Australia’s Next Top Model cycle seven finalist Simone Holtznagel) were revealed one by one, Australia was left looking a little like this as they sat in their lounge rooms in front of their screens:

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Naturally, some even shared their views on Twitter about the whole “celebrity” cast: