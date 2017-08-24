There are many reasons why TV has the upper hand over movies right now.

Thanks to streaming services like Netflix, Stan, Amazon and Hulu, the quality of television shows (and as a result, their budgets) has never been higher. Oh, and the fact you don’t have to change out of your pyjamas and leave your sofa doesn’t hurt either.

But the latest figures detailing how much the top actors get paid for their work on the big and small screen has given us yet another reason to choose to stay in.

According to Variety, the highest paid TV star of the year was Robert De Niro, who will reportedly receive US$775,000 (AU$976,500) per episode for an as yet unreleased and untitled Amazon drama series.

But scroll down just one spot further and you see evidence that women are also on top when it comes to TV.

Rounding out the top five for drama are several Game of Thrones stars including Emilia Clarke and Lena Headey on US$500,000 (AU$630,000) an episode, Homeland‘s Clare Danes and Grey’s Anatomy‘s Ellen Pompeo on US$450,000 (AU$567,000) an episode and Shameless‘ Emmy Rossum on US$350,000 (AU$441,000).



Kerry Washington gets US$250,000 (AU$315,000) per episode of Scandal, while Elisabeth Moss scored a reported US$200,000 (AU$252,000) for each episode of The Handmaid’s Tale.

Proving the difference between UK and US budgets, The Crown‘s star Claire Foy reportedly received a comparatively low US$40,000 (AU$50,400) per episode.

On the comedy side, things are even more lucrative.

Kaley Cuoco receives US$900,000 (AU$1,134,000) per The Big Bang Theory episode along with her male co-stars, who all took a pay cut to ensure fellow cast member Mayim Bialik received a higher wage, which now sits at US$500,0000 (AU$630,000).

Julie Bowen and Sofia Vergara both take home half a million per Modern Family episode, while Julia Louis-Dreyfus gets half of that for every Veep episode.

The results show that - after plenty of campaigning - overwhelmingly TV shows with ensemble casts pay their top talent the same wage, regardless of their gender.