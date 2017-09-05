The tricks women use to hide their pregnancies in that first trimester.

Finding out you’re pregnant can be equal parts exciting and nerve-wracking. At the sight of those two lines on a pregnancy test, you’re thrilled. You’re having a baby. Of course you’re thrilled. But it’s fair enough to want some time to yourself and your partner to soak up the news, to start getting things in order, and to arrange an on-trend (that’s a given) pregnancy announcement.

Which leaves many mums-to-be asking themselves the same question: How can I make sure no-one finds out I’m pregnant during the first trimester? Well. Pregnant women may look gorgeous and glowing with their beautiful baby bumps, but don’t be fooled. They’re an ingenious group of women who’ve come up with some clever, clever ways to keep their big news a secret.

Here are the tricks women I know have used to hide their pregnancies in that first trimester:

1. Pretend you’re sick.

“We were at skirmish (paintball) and I had to say that I’d had diarrhoea and if I got hit in the stomach bad stuff could happen…” – Rikki

One of the top strategies used by pregnant women trying to keep their pregnancy under wraps is feigning illness. From having the cold, a flu, a stomach bug or, yes, even diarrhoea, most of these have all been taken for a test run by expectant mums and worked like a charm. Pro tip: an added bonus to saying you have 'the flu' or a like illness is getting away with telling people 'you're on antibiotics', an added layer of protection when you're not drinking.

2. Order a drink that can pass as alcoholic.

"A friend of mine would order a lime and soda in a tall glass so people would think she was drinking vodka." - Nicolle

Pregnant women are the champions of making a drink appear to be alcoholic when it's actually anything but. A lime and soda in a tall glass is the perfect go-to beverage that can be passed off as vodka. Another incredibly common option is apple juice in a beer glass. If you're out to dinner or at an event, many will just order a mocktail. They look exactly the same as what everyone else is having and you can avoid the whole 'why aren't you drinking' conversation entirely.