All the hidden details you may have missed in your favourite movies.

There’s nothing better than gathering together your snacks and your small doggos, and rewatching one of your favourite movies.

But even if you’ve watched a movie approximately 78548358 times, you might still miss some of the details.

Filmmakers often leave lil’ subtle hints or personal jokes throughout movies – and once you spot them they change the way you see the movie forever.

Here’s a few little hidden movie gems to blow your goddamn minds:

The kids were eating ‘Cheeri-Owls’ in Harry Potter

The creators of the Harry Potter franchise loved paying attention to the smaller details.

They even had custom owl-themed cereal boxes made called 'Cheeri-Owls' for the kids to eat in the dining hall at Hogwarts.

Kevin was never getting on that plane in Home Alone

Yep... it was all a lie.

In the opening scene of Home Alone, Kevin spills milk all over the family's plane tickets and passports.

When the dad is cleaning up the mess, he accidentally throws out Kevin's ticket.

Buzz's girlfriend wasn't actually a 'girl' in Home Alone