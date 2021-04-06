For years, Hey Hey It's Saturday was a staple in Australian homes. But it had a dark side.

In one example, the singer was hit in the face with white powder.

In another example, he was depicted in a cartoon sitting in a pot with a bone through his nose.

In another clip, the lighting crew told host Daryl Somers: "Could you ask [Kamahl] to smile so we can see him?"

"Hey Hey was a landmine, and I knew that I would get blown up here and there, but there were some instances that were harder to stomach than others," Kamahl told 7.30 last week.

"It's like losing your underpants. It's stripping you of everything. It's like being naked. It's a terrible feeling."

Speaking to the program, Kamahl acknowledged he often benefitted from the publicity that came from his appearances on the variety show. However, that came with a cost.

"My basic philosophy as far as television is concerned was, if you’re an entertainer, if they don’t see you on television, they think you’re dead," he said.

"There were a number of instances where I felt humiliated, but I didn’t want to raise any objections or protest about it. I kept smiling and pretending all was okay."

On the night of the white powder incident, Kamahl was meant to be appearing on Hey Hey to talk about his performance at Carnegie Hall.

Instead, the singer was left "humiliated".

Listen to Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast, The Spill, below. Post continues after podcast.

"I found that quite offensive," Kamahl told The Guardian.

"Friends of mine in America saw that and to this day they can’t believe that somebody would treat an artist with that amount of disrespect."

Speaking on Studio 10, Kamahl added he has nothing against the show's host, Daryl Somers.

"I have nothing against Daryl. He's a very talented guy and I thank him for the opportunity," he said.

"But it hurt, of course it hurt. It's terrible to be humiliated. They wouldn't hit John Farnham or Jimmy Barnes in the face with a powder puff."