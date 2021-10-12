Where are they now? The cast of Hey Hey It's Saturday, 50 years later.

In the words of Dale Kerrigan, "Dad reckons there is only one show better than Hey Hey It’s Saturday and that’s The Best of Hey Hey It’s Saturday."

Hey Hey It’s Saturday started as a Saturday morning children’s show in between cartoon episodes. Over time, the show grew into a comedic variety show, which moved to prime time in 1984.

Darryl Sommers and Ernie Carroll (Ossie Ostrich) co-hosted Hey Hey It’s Saturday from the very beginning in 1971 through to 1994, when Carroll decided to retire.

They later re-invented their partnership in 2009 when Hey Hey had a brief revival.

Regular segments included 'What Cheeses Me Off', where viewers wrote in to complain about just about anything; 'Media Watch Press', where viewers contributed humorous newspaper misprints; 'Red Faces', a talent competition where the contestants had the added challenge of performing their act and not getting the 'gong'; and 'Chook Lotto' or 'Pluck-a-Duck', which were crazy lotto style competitions where home viewers could win very big and also very little prizes.

Many comedians and musicians got their start on Hey Hey It’s Saturday. The show was a fantastic platform and if a band or musician played on the show, it was almost a guarantee of a hit.

Over the weekend, the show celebrated its 50th anniversary with a one-off anniversary show on Channel Seven.

Here's where the main cast of Hey Hey It's Saturday are now.

Darryl Somers