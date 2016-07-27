Here's how you can help Caitlin Stasey win her battle against Instagram.

Former Neighbours star Caitlin Stasey is no stranger to causing a stir on Instagram.

The 26-year-old is a vocal advocate for real, everyday women being able to show their naked bodies – in all their glory – on social media.

She regularly posts topless, and even fully nude, pictures of herself online for her 170,000 followers, and even has a whole site dedicated to the celebration of the female body.

But here’s the problem: Instagram keeps deleting her naked snaps.

The actress’ latest photo, in which she posed topless in rainbow light, lasted a full three days on the site and appears only to have been removed today.

However, that’s longer than a lot of people expected, mostly due to the amount of likes and comments the picture had amassed.

Hoorah, we thought, at last Instagram is seeing the light!

But in the space of noticing the picture had managed to stay live on Instagram, and beginning to write this story, it was gone. Deleted. Apparently for violating Instagram’s “community guidelines”. “For a variety of reasons, we don’t allow nudity on Instagram. This includes photos, videos, and some digitally-created content that show…genitals, close-ups of fully-nude buttocks…some photos of female nipples,” the guidelines read. Stasey hasn’t taken Instagram’s monitoring (or rather, people reporting her nude photos to the social media giant) of her account lying down – each time one of her images is removed, she simply posts another. “She’s pissed that Instagram keep deleting her shots…Every time they do it, she puts up a new one to replace it,” a friend told The Sun this week.