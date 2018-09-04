Why Henry Keogh served 20 years in prison for a murder that may never have happened.

Henry Keogh spent more than 20 years behind bars for murder.

The divorced father-of-three became known as the “body in the bath” killer and his case continues to divide the Adelaide community.

In March 1994, the 38-year-old was just six weeks away from marrying his 29-year-old fiancée, Anna-Jane Cheney.

According to The Inquirer, the couple’s relationship began as a secretive two-year affair. Henry would later leave his wife and his three young daughters to be with Anna-Jane.

On a fresh autumn night, the couple enjoyed a few drinks after work at the Norwood Hotel. They had several glasses of wine and shared some potato wedges.

They then returned to the home they shared in Adelaide’s north-eastern suburb of Magill.

Anna-Jane complained of a sore back and decided to take a bath, while Henry went to visit his mother who lived nearby.

When Henry returned home around 8.15pm that night, he found Anna-Jane’s lifeless body submerged in the bath.

He tried to perform CPR on his fiancée and called emergency services.

At first authorities believed it was a terrible accident, Anna-Jane had slipped in the bath, knocked her head and fallen unconscious underwater.

Summing up the call-out later at the nearby Holden Hill police station, one officer noted in the station’s journal, “No suspicious circs, appears drank bottle of wine during evg at hotel, gone home, sat in bath, fallen asleep, drowned. No signs of struggle etc on body at all”.

But soon the police turned their investigation towards Henry and he was arrested for the murder of his fiancée.