Henri van Breda shares his version of events 2 years after family murdered in axe attack.

More than two years after the bodies of Teresa, Martin and Rudi van Breda were found in their home near Cape Town, South Africa, the man facing trial for their murders has pleaded not guilty in court.

That man is 21-year-old Henri van Breda, the son of Teresa and Martin, and the younger brother of Rudi.

Henri's younger sister, Marli van Breda, just 17 at the time of the attack, was also severely injured. She was discovered on the edge of death; her throat had been slashed and she had suffered serious head wounds.

She managed to survive, but because of her injuries, is not able to remember anything about the night her sibling and parents were killed.