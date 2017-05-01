How good your child is at maths has less to do with ability, and more to do with you.

Eddie Woo is arguably Australia’s most famous maths teacher and an international internet sensation.

The 31-year-old set up YouTube channel, “Wootube”, for a student who was sick with cancer four years ago and it took off.

Woo’s enthusiastic maths lessons have had three million views and he has more than 40,000 subscribers.

The Sydney-based maths teacher, who gets a kick out of daily "a-ha moments" moments with his students, believes parents also have a big role to play in how successful their children will be at maths.

"Many parents think, 'I am bad at it, I was always bad at it - it doesn't matter if you're bad at it as well'," Woo told Mamamia.

"When kids hear that, it is fatal for their desire to persevere through something that is challenging.

"It is hard and it doesn't click straight away."

Just like reading, the teacher says it is fundamental that young people can understand mathematics.

"I'm not talking about doing a maths degree at university. I'm talking about doing Year 11 and 12 general mathematics - which is a fantastic course and will equip you to understand the mathematical, numerical realities of everyday life," he said.

"Lots of kids are not confident enough to do that, because they have picked up that attitude from their parents."

The head of mathematics at Cherrybrook Technology High School doesn't believe understanding maths is an innate ability, despite often hearing the stereotype that Asians are good at maths.

"It's a typical south-Asian and Asian type of attitude to say whatever it is, you should able to work at it and then get skill at it. That applies to a whole bunch of things - it's why so many migrant kids can play piano or violin at say, age two."