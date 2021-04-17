"She blazed so brightly." British actor Helen McCrory dies aged 52.

British actor Helen McCrory has passed away, aged 52.
The Harry Potter actor died at home surrounded by her family and friends after a "heroic battle" with cancer, her husband, actor Damian Lewis, shared on Twitter on Friday.
"I'm heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family," the Billions actor wrote.
"She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God, we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives," he continued.
"She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you."
April 16, 2021
McCrory and Lewis have two children, Manon, 14, and Gulliver, 13.