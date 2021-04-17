"She blazed so brightly." British actor Helen McCrory dies aged 52.

McCrory started her acting career on stage at London's West End and then moved into acting on screen, appearing in critically acclaimed films including Interview With the Vampire and The Queen.

In 2009, she landed one of her most recognisable roles, playing Narcissa Malfoy, the mother of Draco Malfoy, in the Harry Potter movie franchise, despite being initially cast as Bellatrix Lestrange.

Helen McCrory as Narcissa Malfoy. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures.

Since the news of her passing broke, thousands of tributes have flooded in, including those from her Harry Potter co-stars.

"I truly couldn’t believe this news when I heard it. Helen was one of the most incredible actors I got to work with on the Harry Potter films," Daniel Radcliffe said in a statement obtained by Metro UK.

"She was effortlessly commanding and captivating as an actor, as well as being kind, generous and incredibly good fun as a person. Also, as it happens, she’s one of the absolute coolest people I’ve ever met, in that I can’t ever imagine her being flustered or nervous, she always seemed totally assured of who she was and what she was doing," he continued.

"She was a supreme talent and a wonderful person and will be very greatly missed."

Harry Potter author J. K. Rowling released a statement too.

"I'm devastated to learn of the death of Helen McCrory, an extraordinary actress and a wonderful woman who’s left us far too soon," Rowling wrote on Twitter.

"My deepest condolences to her family, especially her husband and children. Simply heartbreaking news."