The truth behind Lauren Conrad and Heidi Montag's 11-year feud.

Eleven years after their feud began on reality television show The Hills, Heidi Montag has speculated on the #NoFilter with Zack Peter podcast that she doesn’t think Lauren Conrad would ever be ready to move on from their feud.

“I’d be willing to move forward and put things behind us… we would never be the way that we were again, but it would be fun to maybe catch up one day and be mature and be like, ‘Hey that was crazy, I wish you the best,’ type-of-thing. But I don’t think she would be ever ready for that,” the 32-year-old told the host Zack Peter.

If you’ve forgotten what the fight was all about because it was 11 years ago, the 2007 feud all started with a sex tape. Or at least, a rumoured sex tape, which was said to be of Lauren Conrad and her boyfriend at the time Jason Wahler.

At the time, Conrad was furious that Montag hadn’t reached out to offer her support, and all these years later, we know that’s because Heidi Montag’s now husband Spencer Pratt was the man who started the rumour.

And thus, the feud was born.