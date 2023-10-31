Heidi Klum's Halloween costume is here and what the HECK is she?

There are dates in the celebrity calendar that cannot be missed.

From the... genuinely prestigious ones like the Oscars to the fun fashion absurdity that is the Met Gala. But there is another date that is just as important to celebrity culture.

October 31.

Because of Heidi Klum.

Each year, Klum, the queen of Halloween, hosts her annual spooky party and the highlight is, usually, the wildly over-the-top costumes she wears each year. You may recall in 2022, she was a literal worm?

This year, her party is taking place in New York City, and Klum said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that this year's event (and her outfit) were "gigantic", so she had "to close down a few streets in Manhattan". We're sure that's just what New York traffic needs!

Klum documented her getting ready on a live video, but it all began with this prosthetic.

Image: Instagram @heidiklum.