HEARTSICK: The day I thought I met The One. The day he told me he wasn't. And what happened next.

It was a Sunday afternoon and the sun was a little darker in the sky. My weekend had consisted of checking my phone and trying not to check my phone. We had been meant to go on a picnic on Saturday and I’d shaved my legs and washed my hair. But then he’d sent me a strange message asking what I was up to, and I had to try and communicate: I’m currently free by a remarkable coincidence but if you’re not then I’m not but if you are then so am I. He’d said he was going out. I can’t remember where. His message left me uneasy. I felt angry but didn’t say so. I just didn’t reply for a few hours and then asked what plans he had for the rest of the week.

But by Sunday afternoon, it had been twenty-four hours and I hadn’t heard back. At one point, I’d considered calling. I just wanted him to tell me if this was over, so I could feel pure sadness rather than this sadness laced with hope, which is also known as anxiety. I couldn’t sit still. One moment, I would decide things were absolutely fine and I was overreacting and I’d start planning where we’d go for dinner next week. The next moment, a tug in my stomach would tell me that nothing was fine, that he’d changed his mind about me and that I’d never see him again.

And then came the phone call.

The pitch of his voice gave me the answer. He’d seen his ex- girlfriend. They wanted to try things again. I remember he said their relationship ‘deserved’ that after how many years they’d been together. I listened quietly and tried not to cry. The part of me that still wanted him to like me said, ‘I understand’, and I wished him, in a tone that sounded sincere, the best of luck. After I hung up, I cried myself sick.

‘It is forbidden to love where we are not loved,’ Sharon Olds writes in the poem ‘Material Ode’, published in her 2012 book Stag’s Leap. In a single moment, the affection you feel for a person goes from being acceptable to pathetic. You’re holding this enormous slab of concrete with nowhere to put it down. The other person seems to have broken a pact. The lover’s contract. It was implied that neither were allowed to change their minds.

I told my friends what had happened. I felt humiliated, as though I was confessing to them that I wasn’t lovable after all. What I didn’t tell them was what happened a few months later.

For days and then weeks, I became convinced the perfect person had slipped through my fingers. I thought about him when a student said something ridiculous at work, and I realised I had no-one to tell. I thought about him when I walked my dog up Mons Street, not because he’d ever been with me when I walked my dog, but because I’d gotten into the habit of always thinking about him when I walked my dog up Mons Street.