Petrina Wisniewski travelled a lot in her younger years and has always been interested in seeing what types of vegetarian dishes were being offered up around the world.
Vegetarian food (and vegetables) often gets a bad wrap as being boring. But Petrina was (and still is) a vegetarian with something to prove. Vegetables can be interesting!
She came across the process of dehydration. An age-old technique but with so much potential, especially for veggies. She bought a small dehydrator, started tinkering, and Fine Fettle was born.
Read her interview with Mamamia.
What is Fine Fettle?
Fine Fettle all began with FLATS. Essentially, FLATS are a cracker, made from vegetables. Not just a sprinkle, over 60%. Fresh Australian veggies are squished and dried into a very tasty wholesome snack full of real flavour and nutrients. There is no gluten, oil or added nasties like preservatives or sugar. They are delicious on their own, or with toppings or dips.
Back when I started, there was a real gap in the market for genuinely healthy snacks. You just could not find them. People were just not getting their five a day. So, there was an opportunity to make vegetables a more appealing snack option.
Fine Fettle started as a market stall, and we now have our own manufacturing facility in Sydney distributing product to over 300 independent grocers, major supermarkets, food services and airlines. We have over 40 products in the range, including our FLATS, our healthy instant meals EATS, our breakfast range BREKFLATS, and our newest addition Baked FLATS. All loaded with veggies, or fruit. We also have a delicious sweet range!