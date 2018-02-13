What were you doing before you went into business for yourself?

I was working in advertising as a strategic planner, both here and in the UK. I worked on a range of different businesses including a number of high profile and very interesting food brands.

What made you want to start your own business?

For me, it was about having something to be proud of. I loved coming up with new ideas and it was a more creative and challenging career option. I just thought that it was about time I do something for myself.

LISTEN: Ondine Sherman from Voiceless shares her advice for raising healthy (and happy) veggie and vegan teens. Post continues below.

How did you come up with the name?

I was laying on the beach with a friend and flicking through a thesaurus trying to think of a name for the company. I wanted something rooted in health. Under health was 'in fine fettle'. I loved it immediately.

Describe the staff/ownership structure of Fine Fettle.

It's just me and the shared passion of those around me.

Did you require investment to start your business?

I tested the market with very little dollar investment. I started slowly and built up the confidence to ramp up the business. I was lucky that I could work freelance in my old role, and it gave me the flexibility to work on Fine Fettle with money still coming in.

I started by renting an existing commercial food premises (with most of the equipment I needed), so it minimised the initial outlay. That way, I could gauge interest and sales before I had to take too much risk.

What's the single best piece of advice you got?

Make sure you spend time working on your business as well as working in it.

It's so easy to get caught up in the day-to-day, especially at the beginning. You have to wear so many hats but it's so important to take a step back and take a good look at the bigger picture - like where you want to go and how you are going to get there.

What's the one bit of advice you would give yourself if you were starting again?

Do a cash flow. Make sure you know what one is and have the finances available to support periods of growth and times when cash will be tight. You can be doing well, but when your money is flying out the door on expensive items like packaging and stock, it may not feel like you are.