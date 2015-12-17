Editor’s Picks: Healthy snacks the kids will actually eat.

There are three things you can count on in life. Death, taxes and that the kids will want a snack in about half an hour.

And since snacking is such a constant, I often find myself facing tough decisions between convenience, health and things the kids will actually eat. Believe me, if individually wrapped chocolates had nutritional value, I would happily give them to my small people five times a day.

Sadly, life has never been that easy. But it also doesn’t have to be as hard as rocket ships made out of chopped fruit or smiley face mini pizzas (thank GOD). Here are my picks for convenient snacks that won’t cause a spike in your dental costs.

1. New Daily Balance.

I don’t know about you but I love the taste of juice just not a fan of the sugar. In fact, I’ve always given my four-year-old watered down juice, to reduce some of the sugar content.

Happily, the Daily Juice Company’s Daily Balance is a pre-prepared water and juice based beverage. It’s got half the sugar of their regular Daily Juice Orange and unlike watering down our juice at home, Daily Balance also has a hint of the natural sweetener Stevia, so it tastes just as delicious. One serve of Daily Balance can also be an occasional alternative to a piece of fruit, making it a very convenient and healthy option. It also serves up 100% of your daily vitamin C requirements, so it’s another bonus when I need a healthy refreshing treat for my kids.