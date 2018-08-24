Should I do family desserts? A paediatric nutritionist's healthy options that won't disappoint.

Many of the families I see in my clinic and at my workshops like to finish their evening meal with something sweet. If you can, try to get out of this habit and make desserts a ‘sometimes’ food to be enjoyed on special occasions. The aim is to not only balance blood sugar levels but also start to curb those cravings by limiting the number of sweet treats in the house.

If you need time to wean yourselves off something sweet at the end of a meal, then fresh fruit is your best bet. Choose low-sugar versions such as kiwi fruit, raspberries or strawberries and serve with protein in the form of plain yoghurt or almond butter to leave everyone feeling fuller for longer.

However, for special occasions, fruit probably won’t cut it – plus, it’s always good to have a few healthy recipes in your repertoire since anything you make will be better than sugary, preservative-laden store-bought desserts. Next time your brood is craving an after-dinner treat, try one of these delicious and nutritious options.

Delicious dairy-free desserts…

Yoghurt is a versatile and healthy dessert option that can be added to fresh fruit, used as a layer in parfaits or as the base of frozen popsicles. Making your own from coconut milk is not only great for anyone with dairy allergies or intolerances, but it’s easy, cheaper than buying from health food stores and can be flavoured according to preference. Try this recipe for DIY Coconut Yoghurt from my website.

These delicious Cauliflower Vanilla Muffins With Choc Date Frosting are the perfect bite-sized treat for any occasion. They are dairy- and gluten-free, packed with vegetables, plus naturally sweetened with applesauce and dates so there’s no need to add refined sugar.

In my family, lamingtons are a favourite dessert so I created these delicious gluten-free and dairy-free Strawberry and Chocolate Lamingtons which will not disappoint. They are deliciously sweet, light and fluffy, and healthier than traditional store-bought versions.