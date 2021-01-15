"Detoxing is completely unnecessary": 9 health myths doctors want you to stop believing.

There's so much health advice floating round. Tonnes of it. And while most of what you know probably comes from your parents (ahem... "Don't wear your hair wet outside or you'll get a cold!"), now more than ever, you can't believe everything you see or read. Especially when it comes from that nutrition student you follow on Instagram.

To sort out what's total BS and what's not, we speak to Dr Stephen Massey at Bondi Doctors and ask him to tell us some of the most common health myths that doctors hate.

1. The flu vaccine can give you the flu.

This is one myth that's been circulating round for yonks, and it stops a helluva lot of people from getting immunised.

But the simple fact is that the flu vaccine doesn't give you the flu. "The flu vaccine doesn't contain the flu virus so cannot make you sick," said Dr Massey.

"The vaccine is normally given at the start of winter when colds and flus are starting to circulate, so getting sick after the vaccine is not uncommon - but this is purely a coincidence."

2. Carbs are bad.

How many times have you sworn off bread because it'll make you 'gain weight'? Yeah?

Don't... do this.

"Carbohydrates along with fat and protein are the chemical compounds which give us energy from food. None of them are good or bad - it’s the balance that matters," explains Dr Massey.

Eat the bread.

3. Exercise is the key to weight loss.

The verdict is in, friends: When your goal is weight loss, changing your diet is what makes all the difference - not how many hours you spend slogging it out in the gym.

