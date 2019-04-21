"This is how expensive it is to attempt suicide." The hospital bill going viral.

Content warning: This post discusses suicide and will be disturbing for many readers.
When 21-year-old transgender man Oliver Jordan attempted suicide in the United States last year, he was hospitalised for one week.
Then the legal assistant received a hospital bill he’s calling “theft”.
The bill, for $93,000 American dollars ($130,000 AUD), covered medical and psychiatric services for only eight days.
Posting the image to Twitter, the man wrote: “This is how expensive it is to attempt suicide in the US.”
He added that while he had insurance, the bill would be life-altering if he didn’t.
How can someone who was or is struggling with depression/suicidal thoughts be expected to make a significant recovery when they are confronted with such a huge debt? I can imagine myself in that situation just despairing!
I was put on life support and had to be taken to ICU in a life flight helicopter, with everything done to me i was only sent a bill of $6,000 for the helicopter transfer which was optional to pay..can't imagine being in his situation and seeing a $130,000 bill. I hope they find comfort in themselves one day soon.. life is a mission and there is billions of people pushing through it - never give up.