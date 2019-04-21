"This is how expensive it is to attempt suicide." The hospital bill going viral.

Content warning: This post discusses suicide and will be disturbing for many readers.

When 21-year-old transgender man Oliver Jordan attempted suicide in the United States last year, he was hospitalised for one week.

Then the legal assistant received a hospital bill he’s calling “theft”.

The bill, for $93,000 American dollars ($130,000 AUD), covered medical and psychiatric services for only eight days.

Posting the image to Twitter, the man wrote: “This is how expensive it is to attempt suicide in the US.”

This is how expensive it is to attempt suicide in the US. pic.twitter.com/QHEzNcDeyB — oliver garden (@alcumist) April 15, 2019

He added that while he had insurance, the bill would be life-altering if he didn’t.