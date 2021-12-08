From ‘flexercise’ to mindful menstruation: In 2022 the ‘rules’ around health are set to change.

As the year comes to a close, it's time to forget about the absolute bin fire that was 2021, and look towards all the sparkly goodness the new year offers (sit down, Omicron).

One way to know what to expect? Looking at Pinterest's annual report.

At the end of each year, the search giant looks at all the most popular searches and 'Pins' (over 300 billion per month) and dumps all its glorious predictions on us for the year ahead.

It’s basically a not-yet-trending report of what will be trending.

Cool!

Watch: Speaking of wellbeing, here's some of the best scientific happiness hacks you can try. Post continues below.



Video via mamamia.

So, what's going down in 2022? Well, lotsa things, actually. Particularly when it comes to the health and wellbeing space.

Wanna find out more? Course you do!

From low-intensity exercise to a focus on all things energy healing, here are the top four wellness trends you can expect to see everywhere in 2022.

1. Flexercise.

One positive of the pandemic is the fact that being stuck indoors forced us to slow down a bit. Look after ourselves. Do five face masks a day.

And with gyms and fitness studios closing their doors, it also helped us discover new ways to move our bodies, with more people using virtual workouts and investing in equipment to use at home.

And as the new year approaches, Pinterest said we can expect a new wave of low-intensity workout trends to take over the fitness landscape.

In 2022, it looks like people will be more focused on mellow ways to move their bodies in order to feel good, prevent injury and boost recovery.

Think mobility training, walking, stretching and things like yoga and pilates - exercise that focuses on strength, without the intensity on our joints and bodies (see ya, HIIT classes).

When it comes to some of the top searches, 'floating aesthetic' came out on top - up by 170 per cent, while 'lazy workout in bed' (love this for us) was up by 135 per cent.

Things like 'daily stretching routine' (up by 80 per cent), 'walking in nature' (up by 95 per cent) and 'simple dance moves' (up by 150 per cent), were other popular forms of exercise that have seen a rise in searches.