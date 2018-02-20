Still mourning a relationship lost 17 years ago: How hypnosis can heal a broken heart.

Nothing hurts like the pain of a broken heart. Romantic love is a glorious thing, and when that love breaks down or is not reciprocated, it can be gut-wrenching. The experience can trigger a range of negative emotions that affect every part of your life, including feelings of worthlessness, despair, self-blame, loneliness, insomnia, lack of appetite and binge eating.
The roller-coaster ride of emotions is different for everyone. Some people recover quickly while others will hold onto hurtful events and negative feelings for a very long time.
I once had a client who described the pain of her difficult divorce to me. The intensity of her feelings made me believe the divorce had only just happened. Turned out, it had happened 17 years earlier.
Intense feelings of anger, hurt and guilt are perfectly normal after a breakup and going through them is an important part of the healing process. But getting stuck in a cycle of negative self-talk that you can’t find your way out of is quite a different matter. Fortunately, there are ways you can take control of your emotions and learn to enjoy life again.
Hypnosis and meditation have been used for centuries to help people overcome life’s challenges and can be very effective tools for fast-tracking the healing of a broken heart.
Meditation works to gently calm the mind. It allows you to breathe your way back into life as you release the toxic thoughts that may be keeping you trapped in a negative state. Hypnosis taps into the unconscious part of your mind where negative emotions and thoughts are stored with the aim of reprogramming negative feelings to be more positive. This releases feel-good chemicals such as dopamine, serotonin and endorphins and can make you feel more positive almost immediately.