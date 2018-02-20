Still mourning a relationship lost 17 years ago: How hypnosis can heal a broken heart.

LISTEN: Bec snooped on her boyfriend's Facebook and found him chatting with his ex about the wild sex they had and all the funny things they loved about each other. Is electronically cheating a thing? Post continues after audio.



During my 25-year career as a lifestyle hypnotherapist I have helped thousands of clients change their negative thought patterns with self and guided hypnosis and meditation. Most of my clients are women. Nearly one in two has gone through divorce, and nearly all have experienced one or more relationship breakdown during their life. Many are surprised at how quickly and easily hypnosis and meditation can change the negative thoughts patterns that have been weighing them down for years.

Take my client Joanne Gibson, for example. She came to one of my Inner-Makeover retreats at age 63. Three months earlier she had lost her husband to a quick and aggressive illness. The love of her life was gone and her heart was shattered.

Joanne had turned to comfort eating to dull the pain, and weighed 119 kilos. She had never exercised and simply walking to the letterbox was a struggle. Using a combination of hypnosis and meditation, just eight months later Joanne had lost 60 kilos and was preparing to compete in a triathlon at the World Masters Games. By learning how to replace negative self talk with uplifting and nourishing self talk, she’d managed to overcome her emotional pain, stop emotional eating, and was feeling more positive and motivated than ever before.

Positive thinking might sound like a cliche, but in matters of the heart, it might just be the most powerful weapon you have.

DIY Heart-Healing Techniques

This quick and easy exercise combines meditation and self hypnosis in one. It only takes a few minutes and can be done by yourself at home:

Step one.

Find a quiet, comfortable place to sit where you won't be disturbed.

Step two.

Close your eyes and be aware of your breathing flowing in and out. Count your breaths backwards from five down to zero (if your mind wanders bring it back to your breathing.)

Step three.

Be aware of any thoughts floating through your mind. Without attaching a story or giving any attention and energy to the thought, notice it and let it pass.



Step four.

When you reach zero, include a mantra with your breathing. As you breathe in, say the first half of the mantra and as you breathe out, say the second half of the mantra.

Mantra:

To heal a broken heart, your mantra (or affirmation) might be “I feel at peace – I am at peace, let it go, I am me – I am free, peace – release.” Each time you sit to meditate you could try a different mantra – a personal message that works the best for you.