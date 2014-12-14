It's a baby girl for Hayden Panettiere.

What a beautiful name.

This pint-sized actress couldn’t wait to given birth – especially when she found out the sex of her baby. And now she has.

Hayden Panettiere, 25, welcomed her first child with fiancé boxer Wladimir Klitschko on December 9.

People magazine has confirmed the little cherub’s name is Kaya Klitschko, and have said the couple are “over the moon and madly in love!”

We wish them all the best for the start of this new journey.

CLICK THROUGH our gallery of Hayden’s growing baby bump.

