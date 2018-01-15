The surprising things people in Hawaii did when they thought they were about to be nuked.

On Saturday morning thousands of Hawaii residents awoke to an emergency text message warning them a missile was on its way and they had approximately 10 minutes to live.

It turned out to be a false alarm of course – a blunder caused by a Hawaii Emergency Management employee pushing the wrong button. But for 38 heart-stopping minutes before authorities could get the all-clear ‘sorry, our bad’ message out, many of these residents and tourists genuinely thought they were about to die – or at least face nuclear fallout.

As you’d imagine, in a state of panic and thinking the end was nigh, people exhibited some pretty standard – and not so standard – the-world’s-about-to-end behaviour.

Curious to learn what people did faced with potential destruction, Redditor Echocookie asked: “People who made an impulse decision when they found out Hawaii was going to be nuked, what did you do and do you regret it?”

These are just a few of the most surprising responses, including a man who confessed to his affairs and another who comfort ate bread.

Drink, what else?

Two_black_eyes turned to alcohol like so many others would have, there was just one problem.

“I got drunk for the first time in four years of sobriety… oops.”

Oooo-kay then…

Reddit user Lookma_noserotonin learned his dad’s reaction to imenent death was a strange one. At least it only lead to a minor regret.

“My 70-year-old dad ate two loaves of bread while hiding in his closet. He said he only regrets it because he has to buy more bread now.”