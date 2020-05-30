'Nine years ago, my daughter decided she didn't want to speak to me ever again.'

1. I learned to let go of my ideas about how things should be.

This was the first and most important step in my healing. In letting go of my ideas about what a mother-daughter relationship “should” look like, I made space in my heart and mind for things to be exactly what they are. This was huge for me.

Of course, this is not what I had hoped for, but it is what is. Since I can’t change it, I learned to accept it, and this was pivotal in setting me on the road to finding peace.

When we stand at a closed-door and bang and bang on it, we stay stuck in our hopelessness and despair. I chose to turn away from that door and look at all the doors that were open — the ones marked healing, possibilities, love and joy.

2. I learned what unconditional love really is.

Until my daughter walked away, I only thought I knew what unconditional love is.

What I have learned from this painful experience is that unconditional love is keeping your heart open even when someone has hurt you excruciatingly.

There were times when I was in danger of closing my heart to her, as she has closed hers to me. I felt at times like I would not be open to reconciliation because she had hurt me so much that I could not risk allowing her in again.

But my heart has softened and I have been able to hold us both there with love, forgiveness and compassion. I acknowledge our shared pain, and the love that will always tie us together no matter what happens.

3. I have learned that I am in charge of my own happiness.

This is a concept that I knew in my head but had never really practiced until now.

It is easy enough to say we are responsible for our happiness, but when someone we love creates a situation that leaves us little recourse, this is when the rubber meets the road.

I could either stay mired in grief, longing, and self-loathing, or I could let it all go and get on with my life.

I chose the second. While I will always feel the loss of my daughter, I can allow that feeling without being controlled by it. I decided to live the life I have, as it is.

Life is always changing, and being willing to accept the changes and move forward gives us the flexibility we need to thrive no matter what happens.

4. I learned how to forgive myself.

This has been one of the hardest things I have ever had to do. What this experience has taught me is that no matter how hard we try, things can still go wrong.

I believe I was a good mother, but I also know that I made some critical choices that affected her negatively at a pivotal time in her life. I failed her.

The mistakes we make are the price we pay for being human, and it does no good to hold ourselves to a standard of perfection that does not permit us to be human.

