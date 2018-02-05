"As first time parents to Georgia, we've had to grapple with things most parents never have to."

Over 80 percent have feeding issues as infants; abnormal muscle tone resulting in delayed motor skills, global developmental delay; most have some degree of intellectual disability, and dozens of medical anomalies to look out for and monitor (just to name a few).

And the flip side? There was also a small chance a lot of this may never eventuate for Georgia. As the geneticist explained, the human genome is fascinatingly complex and despite the fact it was known most people with Sotos Syndrome have a mutation of the NSD1 gene, miraculously it affects every single one of them differently. I had done my research. So I probed her with question after question and I think she was taken aback by how much I knew already. But she assured me there was no way the medical literature could help us predict how it would affect Georgia. The interaction of approximately 20,000 of her other genes came into play and so I had to just accept that the medical history books hadn’t written Georgia’s story yet.

“I am a first time mother learning to raise a little girl who is rare.”

As we drove away from the genetics appointment that afternoon feeling rather overwhelmed by everything we had to take in, I quickly realised that the one thing we did know for sure, that Georgia was going to grow at an abnormally fast rate, now seemed like a rather trivial consequence of her condition. Being unusually tall for her age now sat at the very bottom of our long list of worries, as it felt like we now stood at the foot of an insurmountable parenting mountain.

I guess you can probably see how I often found it hard to empathise with other first time mums in those early days. Complaining about sleepless nights and unsettled babies usually conjured up a small chuckle under my breath as I’d be thinking to myself: “oh honey, you have no f***** idea”. But how could they -right?

Don’t get me wrong; I understood their gripes completely. After all I was dealing with them too. But my frame of reference was completely different. It was out of the ballpark. To me these issues were just so insignificant in the scheme of things and as another mother from my island confessed:

“I envied the worries of a typical new mum, who wonders if the fussing is about a wet diaper or an empty belly, I envy the absence of the questions, “is this a seizure?” or “is she choking to death on her own spit?”

Thankfully, unlike this mother I don’t have to worry about things like seizures or pulmonary aspiration. Georgia is (touchwood) a very healthy little girl. And so instead of having to focus on medical issues that see a lot of babies and young children with rare genetic disorders hospitalized for large chunks of their first year of life, we have been able to focus all of our attention on early intervention therapies for Georgia.

A lot of other mums have asked me ‘how do you do it?’ How do you find the time on top of everything else there is to do as a mum every single day? I’d be lying if I said I didn’t have a choice. I do have a choice. I don’t have to do all the extra work and therapy. No one is forcing me. But I want to be a bloody good mum and if that’s what Georgia needs, I’m going to do it.