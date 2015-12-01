For anyone who thinks you have to choose between having a career or having a baby.

It wasn’t until after I became a mum that I finally achieved my greatest career ambition.

I’d always wanted to be a writer but somehow became distracted by radio. The industry was so much fun but it wasn’t my Big Dream.

Ten years into my radio career I became a mum and when I went on maternity leave I had a feeling that my best career days were over. I couldn’t imagine how I’d ever repeat the ambition that got me into radio in the first place. I was so overwhelmed by motherhood and my love for my child I couldn’t even drum up the energy to think about changing career paths.

Eventually it turned out that becoming a mum was going to be the biggest turning point in my life. It gave me the chance to step off the path I was on and take a look around at something completely different. It also made me more discerning about my choices going forward. If a job was going to take me away from my precious child, it had to be worth it. Being a mum gave me the courage to go for it.

I enrolled in a writing course and the rest, as they say, is history.

The idea that you have to choose between being a career woman and being a mum is completely out-dated. Yes it’s overwhelming and exhausting being a parent, but motherhood had the most amazing effect on me. It made me more selective in the choices I made and more ambitious than ever before. I wanted to achieve my career dreams more than anything. I wanted to show my kids that I could do it. I had a perfect home life and wanted the career to match.