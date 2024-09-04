Every thirsty comment exchanged between Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter.

It's a confusing time for people who ship Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter as a couple.

It's been a week of whiplash after reports and relationship rumours came out suggesting the couple had split, but then all of a sudden the Saltburn actor started to share thirsty posts about the 'Espresso' singer on Instagram.

Out of the blue, their relationship has gotten rather public.

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter's relationship timeline.

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter's relationship began in October in 2023 when they first met at Paris Fashion Week. By December, they were going on dates in Los Angeles.

In February, they attended a Grammy Awards afterparty but posed separately on the red carpet and then in March, they were photographed together covering their faces at an Oscars afterparty. In April, Barry was spotted in the audience of the singer's Coachella set.

It wasn't until May that the couple went official: they attended the 2024 Met Gala together, where they finally blessed us with a couple's photo.

Since then, Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter's relationship has heated up as Keoghan made a memorable cameo in Carpenter's ‘Please Please Please' music video, a song about the former Disney star dating an actor.

Listen to The Spill's hosts breakdown Sabrina Carpenter's music video. Post continues after video.

This brings us to last month, when breakup rumours started to surface. According to one report, they hadn't broken up because they were never an actual item.

A source told PEOPLE that Carpenter and Keoghan were "on and off," as they were keeping it casual.