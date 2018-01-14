"Hey, what was with you last night?" Jacinta found herself terrified in her new home.

From sleep disturbances, the hairs standing up on the back of your neck, appliances turning on by themselves, animals acting out, and unexplained noises. This place had them all.

I never believed in ghosts or anything paranormal for a long time.

I would consider myself to be a person based on logic, rationality and facts. Strong evidence. Tangible evidence that you can see, touch and feel. Mostly black and white logic.

I admit that there is a minuscule area of grey. It’s that small little voice that says ‘What if it’s true?‘ and makes you start questioning things, usually around the time you want to sleep and are at your most vulnerable. Why doesn’t that voice make itself known at other times? You know – like when you aren’t by yourself?

Let me ask you this though, would you willingly go and live in a house that was rumoured to be haunted?

Some die hard skeptics would holler ‘yes, it wouldn’t bother me’.

However, I am going to speculate that most people would say ‘no, thanks’. Most likely due to the same little voice located in that grey area of logic. That same little voice that questions things and keeps you up at night when you are most vulnerable.

I’m neither a skeptic nor a believer. All I can say is that there were strange occurrences in this place over the two year period I lived there. Occurrences which I hope won’t be repeated anytime soon that I will share with you.

Moving day…

The property I moved into with my partner was part of an 1880s mansion that had been divided into apartments.

It was obviously a much older property, but I always thought it was pretty cool. The ceilings were very high and the decor on the ceilings was like nothing I’d ever seen before. It was a Victorian-era style home. Great in summer. Cold in winter.

It was spacious and in a good location. For the most part I enjoyed living there.

There was something about the hallway…

To get to our apartment door, you needed to walk down this hallway. At the end of the hallway it had an old antique wooden staircase. It was very outdated and creaked a lot.

We would have friends come over and the first thing that they would usually say was ‘I like your place but there’s something creepy about the hallway…’

The hallway was a lot cooler than other parts of the house. It was dimly lit at the best of times and the lights would often flicker on and off for no particular reason. Or if there was a reason, I’m not an electrician and couldn’t tell you why. Faulty light?

Often late at night I would scurry in trying to find my keys to get into the apartment quickly. There was something unsettling about the hallway and stairs. It did give you that ‘hairs standing on the back of your neck’ feeling.

One friend divulged that on one occasion when they were waiting at the apartment door, it felt like someone was standing behind them, breathing down their neck.

There were unexplained noises coming from the stairs…