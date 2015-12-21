Three years ago, Hattie Deards and her husband Tom lost their baby son Theo to cot death. Theo was just 12 weeks old when he passed away suddenly on the 30th of December, 2012 on what was an otherwise ordinary Sunday for the Deards family and their three young children – Ned, Esther and Theo – who had spent the morning together at the park.
An open letter to the son I lost to cot death, three Christmases ago https://t.co/Bp0v3Vkkrspic.twitter.com/aw0sWMAMlS
— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 20, 2015
It was, Hattie recounts, “a milestone day” as baby Theo had just reached 12 weeks old. In a heartbreaking piece written for The Telegraph, Hattie has penned a devastating letter to the son she lost too soon depicting the anguish of that harrowing December day.
“I was starting to feel more normal, the exhaustion of the early weeks subsiding,” Hattie wrote. Theo, a “dream baby” had spent the morning at the park with his parents and siblings. On the ride home, Hattie held his hand as he stared up at her. On that final drive home, Theo fell asleep with a smile on his face and Hattie took him upstairs to put him to sleep in his cot.