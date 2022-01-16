The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday January 17.

Djokovic deported from Australia overnight.

Novak Djokovic was spotted at Melbourne Airport on Sunday night after the Federal Court unanimously ruled to dismiss his application to have his visa cancellation overturned.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke stripped Djokovic of his visa, claiming the tennis star's stance against COVID-19 vaccination had the potential to excite anti-vax sentiment and therefore create a risk to public health.

"Australia's strong border protection policies have kept us safe during the pandemic," Mr Hawke said in a statement after the court decision.

"Strong border protection policies are also fundamental to safe-guarding Australia's social cohesion which continues to strengthen despite the pandemic."

Novak Djokovic leaves the Marhaba lounge at Melbourne Airport for flight back to Europe. pic.twitter.com/Rg2D1XTTwW — Shane McInnes (@shanemcinnes) January 16, 2022

Djokovic, who must pay the government's legal costs, said he is "extremely disappointed" but respected the court's ruling.

"I will cooperate with the relevant authorities in relation to my departure from the country," he said in a statement.

"I would like to thank my family, friends, team, supporters, fans and my fellow Serbians for your continued support. You have all been a great source of strength."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the cancellation of Djokovic's visa was in the public interest.

"Strong borders are fundamental to the Australian way of life as is the rule of law."

But Labor immigration spokeswoman Kristina Keneally said Djokovic should not have been granted a visa to travel to Australia in the first place.

Significant tsunami damage feared in Tonga.

Tsunami-hit Tonga remains largely uncontactable with telephone and internet links severed, leaving relatives in faraway New Zealand praying for their families on the Pacific islands as casualty reports had yet to come through.