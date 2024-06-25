Harry Styles, a viral video and the case of the missing KitKat Chunky.

You know it's not the same as it was. And by 'it', I am referring to a time before I learned that Harry Styles was a filthy KitKat Chunky thief.
Confused? Me too.
Let me explain.
UK comedian Joe Lycett sold Harry Styles a rather rogue painting. In a video posted to TikTok, the 35-year-old comedian shared his story and it is HARROWING.
"Harry Styles bought a painting off me and has not paid his invoice," Lycett began in a TikTok. The comedian painted his own version of David Hockney’s 2023 portrait of Styles, replacing the singer's handsome head with an 'egg' shaped noggin.
Stunning.