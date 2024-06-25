Harry Styles, a viral video and the case of the missing KitKat Chunky.

"Unbelievably, he loved it so much that he asked me to buy it," Lycett said. He posted a screenshot that the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer sent him which read: "I think it’s incredibly important that I purchase this portrait from you. If you’d ever consider parting ways with this masterpiece, I’d like to hang it in my home immediately. Hope you’ve been well. H."

Lycett revealed they "agreed on the very reasonable price" of £6 ($11.40 AUD) and a Kit Kat Chunky Peanut Butter in exchange for the painting.

He sent the painting to Styles and waited expectantly for his payment.

"I put an invoice in there with a reminder that payment was now due and finally, after quite a lot of nudging, something arrived," Lycett told his followers.

But this is where the plot thickens. While either Styles or someone representing the singer sent the money in coins, there was no KitKat Chunky to be seen. What gives, Hazza?

You just won a Grammy last year, this surely can't be a sign of the times.

The comedian captioned the video: "Harry Styles seemingly can’t shell out for a Kit Kat Chunky Peanut Butter. It’s not the same as it was."

Harry Styles? More like Harry Not-To-Be-Trusted-In-The-Choccy-Aisle???