We're only one night into The Bachelorette and we've already got a few frontrunners on our hands.

After meeting the 20 men vying for the sister's hearts on Wednesday, concreter Frazer Neate and builder James 'Harry' Harris ended up catching the eye of Elly Miles.

When Elly asked why Harry signed up for the show, he replied with, "To find love… love is the most amazing thing!"

The 35-year-old went on to receive the coveted 'country rose', guaranteeing him a double date with Elly, Becky and another contestant.

But as the episode went on, fans started to notice something about Harry. He looked... suspiciously familiar.

And that's because he is.

Harry's first reality TV appearance was back in 2017 when he competed on House Rules with his then partner.