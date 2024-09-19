Harry Garside fell apart at the Olympics. Weeks later, he told us something profound about failure.

Six weeks ago, Olympic boxer Harry Garside was feeling completely broken.

He had lost in the first round of the boxing at the Paris Olympic Games, much to his disappointment. Shortly after that loss, the cameras emerged and the post-match interviews began.

How are you feeling after losing that match?

At least you made it to the Olympics, that's an achievement in itself, right?

The 27-year-old replied: "Two decades dedicated to one dream, and it's all over just like that."

Garside struggled to get the words out, tearing up. He then said: "I'm sure the next month or two will be quite challenging. I fear my mind will get the better of me, and I feel like I've let myself down."

He added: "I'm sure I'll have some dark moments and I'm f**king terrified to be honest."

Encouragement and reassurance came from those interviewing Garside. But he just felt numb.

In nine minutes, he'd gone from an Olympic hopeful, to feeling, in his words "like a failure".

This week, Garside opened up on Mamamia's But Are You Happy podcast.

He reflects on that now-viral post-match Olympics interview with a lot of compassion towards himself — something he wasn't able to do in that moment.

"I was genuinely terrified. I have failed a number of times in my life, but this meant so much to me," he notes.

"I went out the back where there were no cameras around and I haven't cried like that in a long time. It's almost like my body took over and I was in full self-preservation mode."

