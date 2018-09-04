The one fashion rule Victoria Beckham has for her seven-year-old daughter Harper.

She might only be seven years old, but just like her mum Victoria Beckham, Harper Beckham already has a deep love of fashion.

From her obsession with mum Posh Spice’s iconic “little Gucci dress” to her growing love of heels, the youngest Beckham child is certainly following in her fashion designer mum’s footsteps.

But while mum-of-four Victoria openly supports her daughter’s love for fashion, there’s one rule her daughter must abide by.

Speaking to Vogue for the October edition of the magazine which features the Beckham family (excluding Victoria’s husband David) on the front cover, Victoria shared the rule we’re sure many parents can relate to.

“She’s been able to run in Alaïa platforms since she was three,” she said.

“But only at home – she would never be allowed to leave the house in heels,” the 44-year-old shared.

The rule doesn’t just apply to heels, though.

“The same rule applies to make up. [Home is] where it stays,” she added.

“On one hand, she’s quite girly, but on the other hand she has three big brothers and likes to run around and play football.”

Last week, the mum-of-four’s Instagram comments were flooded with criticism when Harper was pictured wearing nude stilettos at a family gathering.