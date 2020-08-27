Harold Henthorn’s wife died in a freak accident. When his second wife died police had questions.

On May 6, 1995, Harold Henthorn and his wife Sandra "Lynn" Henthorn were driving in the dark through the Colorado countryside when one of the car tyres began to feel "spongy".

They pulled over to check it out.

According to Harold Henthorn, Lynn crawled underneath the car to retrieve a lug nut, when the Jeep slipped off the jack, crushing her.

She was flown to hospital but died during surgery. An investigation into her death closed six days later.

Her death was deemed a tragic accident and Henthorn collected nearly AUD$688,000 from her life insurance, telling loved ones "my bride is gone," as he mourned her death.

Harold Henthorn and his first wife Sandra Lynn Rishell. Image: CBS. Four years later, Henthorn met Toni on a Christian dating website.

She was a prominent and wealthy eye doctor and surgeon from Jackson, Mississippi, and pretty soon the couple fell in love. They got married a year later and went on to have a daughter, Haley, in 2005.

"He had his daughter. He had his wife...he had his nice life. He seemed like a good husband. It seemed like he provided...He's a very good father," a longtime family friend of Henthorn told CBS 48 Hours.