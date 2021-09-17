'The other kids feel unsafe around your son': 6 mums on the parenting moment that broke them.

This post contains sensitive themes and might be triggering for some readers.

Whenever a friend of mine has a baby, my message of congratulations is always pretty much the same:

“Congratulations Laura, Sienna is just beautiful, well done mama! Welcome to the parenthood journey, it is the most amazing, love-filled, glorious, awful experience you’ll ever have. Love Cate xx”

Yes, I always include ‘awful’ in there.

Watch: Be a good mum. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

This may sound a little negative, and yep, in some ways it is, but it is also absolutely essential information to share.

You see, I’ve been a mother for a while now. I have two boys aged seven and two whom I adore more than anything in the world. And for the first few years of my eldest son’s life, I ingested the diet of #gratitude and #blessed social media around motherhood, and I thought there was something very wrong with me.

Because I did feel grateful and blessed to be his mother, but I also felt exhausted, angry, tired, frustrated and hungry, plus a million other things both good and bad.

And when I started speaking honestly about my motherhood experience, I found out that others felt this too.

Since then, I have taken the opportunity to speak honestly about the good, the bad and the ugly of parenthood as much as possible.

Recently I put the call out amongst my friends and the Mamamia community to share the moments of parenthood that broke them, be they funny, devastating, challenging or sad, and the response was huge.

I have picked five of the most poignant stories to share below, plus mine, which is the first story.

Meltdown in aisle seven.

Parenting often breaks me, but one of the most intense moments was a grocery shopping trip with my eldest son when he was two.

He wasn’t too happy to be stuck in the trolley and as we approached the aisle with the toys, he started asking for a new toy car (he knew where they were, I had given in far too many times in the past…) and I said that on this day he couldn’t have one.

As we walked past the aisle and he realised I was serious, he lost it - sobbing, crying, yelling, thrashing about in the trolley and screaming at me.