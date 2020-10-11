TURIA PITT: '4 reasons why mornings are without a doubt, the most important time of your day.'

The way to start creating a better life for yourself is to start using your mindset to your advantage. Strengthening it, fortifying it and working on it. And personally? I think mornings are the best time of day to do this. Why mornings? Let me count the ways...

1. You could die tomorrow, yo

I know with every fibre of my being that life is way too short for most of us. That we’re only here for a short, finite period of time and we are all going to be dead at some point in the (hopefully) distant future.

Yes, I know, I’m super fun to be around! But the whole ‘life is short’ shebang – this is firsthand shit. Maybe you know it firsthand, too. Maybe you’ve lost someone important to you, had a close call with cancer, or been through an awful divorce that made you reassess your life. Or maybe you know this intellectually, but the idea that ‘you could get hit by a bus tomorrow’ doesn’t feel real to you.

Now, look, I don’t necessarily think it’s healthy to walk around with thoughts of our imminent mortality front and centre of our minds. That would be a terrible (and, um, rather stressful) way to live. But I do think it’s a good idea, on occasion, to hit pause, slow down, and view each day as an extraordinary opportunity in your life.

Mornings are perfect for this. Think about it: each morning is like a whiteboard that’s been expunged of all the whiteboard marker, fresh and clean and beseeching you to scribble all over it.

In the words of Maya Angelou: ‘This is a beautiful day. I’ve never seen this one before.’

2. Mornings are sacred

Early in the morning, the world is quiet. The only living things awake other than you are the kookaburras in the gum trees (and on Mondays, the garbage men). Mornings provide you with a rare, precious gift. No, not frankincense or myrrh.