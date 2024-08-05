The internet's 'concern' for Ballerina Farm is getting out of control.

When The Times article on the life of Hannah Neeleman, her husband, and their eight children went viral last month, I was first in line to devour its contents.

Videos from Hannah's Ballerina Farm account, have been seeping onto my algorithms ever since she both inspired and ruffled feathers for competing in Mrs World earlier this year two weeks after giving birth.

Hannah is an ex-Julliard ballerina, who moved to a farm in Utah to raise kids and start a meat shipping company with her husband Daniel. She's the queen of what's been called the 'trad-wife' or 'traditional wife' movement, essentially a woman who makes meals from scratch, homeschools her brood and does the majority of the caring and nurturing while Daniel does the majority of the providing and protecting. They're also Mormon, so a lot of their values line up with their faith.

Watch a snippet of Hannah's life.



Video via Ballerina Farm

I didn't find The Times journalists' revelations about their family shocking, as I had read between the lines while following on with their content. I had assumed Daniel was the driving force behind their lifestyle and was 'in charge' of their household. But I did find the extent of his control, demonstrated throughout the course of the article, both surprising and concerning.