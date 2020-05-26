In news we all need right now, Hannah Gadsby's new special is dropping on Netflix today.

After flooring pretty much the entire world with the brilliance of her first Netflix special Nanette, comedian Hannah Gadsby will soon be back on our screens with a whole new show.

Nanette, which was filmed live at the Sydney Opera House and released on Netflix in 2018, had social commentary, sharp comedy swings and narration of Hannah Gadsby’s life including her childhood growing up in Tasmania, a state that only decriminalised homosexuality in 1997, along with her own experiences of dealing with criticism, toxic masculinity and homophobia.

The comedy tour and hit streaming special led to Hannah winning a prestigious Peabody Award and an Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for Variety Special.

Now her latest offering, Hannah Gadsby: Douglas, which she toured last year after premiering the show in Melbourne in March 2019, and then went on to film the special in Los Angeles, will air on Netflix from May 26, 2020.

According to the powers that be at Netflix, you should “expect your expectations to be set and met by Douglas: a tour from the dog park to the renaissance and back guided by one of comedy’s most sparkling and surprising minds”.

To get excited for Douglas, take a look back at the trailer for Nanette. Post continues after video.