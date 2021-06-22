The 8 biggest questions The Handmaid's Tale season 5 needs to answer.

To catch up on all our The Handmaid's Tale recaps, and the moments and clues you missed, check out Mamamia recaps here and visit our The Handmaid's Tale hub page.

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for all of The Handmaid's Tale season 4. The biggest spoiler is literally two lines below this sentence! Be careful - and don't say I didn't warn you!



I know, I know.

It's only been days since that Handmaid's Tale season four finale death - Fred's finger could still be fresh enough for a transplant ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ - but how are we expected to get any damn rest when WE HAVE SO MANY QUESTIONS?

After years of literal torture, June finally got retribution against the man she hated most.

Goodbye Fred Waterford, it's been f***ing horrible.

But in true Handmaid's style, Fred's death guarantees only one thing: more bloody complications. June reckons she has to flee - to where, we don't know. Gilead's probably not going to miss him, but the nature of his death will piss off the non-treasonous members of the Commanders Council. Plus, rumour has it Serena is still sitting in front of a Zoom screen, waiting.

All while sweet angel Janine and child-bride-turned-child-handmaid Esther are hanging out at the Red Centre with cattle prod-wielding Aunt Lydia.

The good news is that The Handmaid's Tale was renewed for season 5 way back in December 2020, before we'd even seen a second of season 4, so we are guaranteed answers.