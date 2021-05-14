Every little detail you may have missed in The Handmaid's Tale season 4 so far.

To catch up on all our The Handmaid's Tale recaps, and the moments and clues you missed, check out Mamamia's recaps here and visit our The Handmaid's Tale hub page.

This story contains spoilers for episodes 1-5 of The Handmaid's Tale season 4. If you’re not caught up yet, bookmark us and come back once you're ready to fully debrief.

Nothing in The Handmaid's Tale is a coincidence.

The lighting, the cinematography, the sets and parallels between characters, scenes and dialogue; it's all done purposefully with layers of symbolism, meanings and hidden details that deepen the meaning of the series.

Buuuut it's easy to miss these visual references and little details when you're focused on whatever dangerous situation June's got herself into this time. She sure does do that a lot.

Anyway, everyone loves an Easter egg, so here are the little details you may have missed in the first five episodes of The Handmaid's Tale season four.

Aunt Lydia calls June "Delilah".

Obviously, a lot of details in the show relate to things in the bible. When Aunt Lydia's before the Council of Commanders in episode 1, she tells them to find "Delilah" June and bring her to her for punishment.

Delilah was a Bible figure who entrapped a 'strong' man and betrayed him to his enemies, so in this circumstance, the name represents treacherous women.

"Your fault."

During episode 3, June gets under Aunt Lydia's skin by telling her everything that has happened to them is her fault.

"You sent them out to be raped and beaten and humiliated, over and over and over," she says.

"You failed them, didn't you? You failed your precious girls. It is your fault."

