"The nail in the f***ing coffin." The Handmaid's Tale season 4 finale, explained.

To catch up on all our The Handmaid's Tale recaps, and the moments and clues you missed, check out Mamamia's recaps here and visit our The Handmaid's Tale hub page.

How are we... doing?

Anyone else's dreams being haunted by the ghost of Fred Waterford?

Season four of The Handmaid's Tale came to a... brutal end this week, with June carrying out the vigilante murder we have been waiting five years for. With help from Joseph, Nick, Emily and an army of very mad former Handmaids, June succeeded in putting a weak, begging Fred on the wall (minus a finger, which was thoughtfully sent to Serena).

But June's vengeance has come at a cost.

Watch: The Handmaid's Tale season finale promo. Post continues below video.



Video via Hulu.

Returning to Luke's house, still smeared with Fred's blood, June cuddled daughter Nichole. When Luke found her, he knew what she'd done.

"I know, I'm sorry," she told him. "Just give me five minutes with her and then I'll go."

The finale was the most satisfying the series has ever given us. We've watched four seasons of Fred Waterford be an abusive, righteous idiot, and he's now, finally, paid the price for his actions at the hands of those whom he enslaved, both directly and via the regime he helped implement.

But we're now left with a huge question: what happens next?

June didn't just kill Fred. She killed her chance at a as 'normal a life' as she could've hoped for, in Canada with her daughter and friends.

Where is June going?

This is the biggest question of them all.

What does June mean? Does she intend to go on the run? Will she swing by Tuello's house again and hand herself in? Was the revenge worth having to tear herself from one of her children yet again? What exactly is the legal ramifications for crimes committed in apparent no-man's-land? Or does June simply know that through this action, she has stepped over a line where Luke and Moira can never reach her?