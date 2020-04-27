The Spill: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Um… Hamish Blake is apparently being paid MILLIONS to host Lego Masters.

When he’s not hilariously dropping into other people’s Zoom meetings, Hamish Blake has been keeping himself busy hosting Channel Nine’s Lego Masters.

And it turns out Hamish is getting quite a lot of money for his new hosting gig.

According to New Idea, our favourite comedian is earning an eye-watering two million each year from Channel Nine, with his three-year contract renewed every 18 months.

“He is Nine’s anointed son. From the execs to the publicists to the marketing department, he is universally loved,” a network insider supposedly told the publication.

“He can do no wrong and in return gets an extraordinary ongoing multimillion-dollar contract to keep him away from rival networks,” they added.

While nothing has been confirmed by Hamish or the network itself, two million dollars are year to play with lego does seem like a pretty great deal.

Where do we sign?

Lego Masters returns 7:30pm tonight on Channel Nine.

