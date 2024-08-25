The one interview answer that Hamish Blake still thinks about "all the time".

Hamish Blake has had plenty of memorable conversations with some of the world’s most fascinating people, but there’s one that’s stuck with him more than any other.

During a recent appearance on ABC's The Assembly, the Aussie comedian reflected on an encounter with Virgin billionaire Richard Branson that unexpectedly shifted his perspective on what really matters in life.

The Assembly isn’t your typical interview show. It brings well-known guests together with a group of Australian university students who are on the autism spectrum and studying journalism.

The students are known for asking direct, thought-provoking questions that often take the conversation in unexpected directions.

It was during one of these sessions that a student named Silas asked Blake, “You’ve interviewed a lot of people over the years, what answer to a question has most changed your perspective on life?”

Blake quickly recalled a Hamish and Andy radio interview in which he and co-host Andy Lee spoke to Branson.