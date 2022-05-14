A charity ball hiatus and 4.30am finish: Hamish Blake has pulled off his hardest birthday cake yet.

If he hasn't already, it's time for Hamish Blake to add 'birthday cake master baker' to his resume.

For the past six years, the comedian and father-of-two has committed to a tradition; where he makes his children – Sonny and Rudy – a cake of their choice on their birthday.

Fuelled by whiskey, Blake has pulled off many late-night baking masterpieces, while documenting the entire process on his Instagram stories.

There was 2018's Slimer, that literally spewed green icing; the Pikachu inside a pokeball cake (that’s a Pokémon thing, not a bowl of rice and salmon), filled with jelly and smoke; and Rudy's most recent request for a 'unidonkey'. Yep.

This year, for his eighth birthday, Sonny chose Avatar the Last Airbender's main character, Aang - a bald "airbender" with a blue arrow on his head, who has the ability to control air, fire, water and earth - for his cake.

Here's the brief Blake was given:

Yep, tricky one.

To make things even more complicated, Blake had to attend a charity ball with his wife, Zoë Foster Blake, for three hours ON CAKE NIGHT. And therefore, he needed a plan.