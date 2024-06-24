A hilarious history of Hamish and Andy competing for the Gold Logie.

Hamish Blake and Andy Lee might front different TV shows and live in different states, but they're still a package deal in the eyes of most Australians.

The TV presenters still host a wildly popular podcast together — an adaptation of their iconic drive-home radio show, Hamish & Andy, which became a cultural phenomenon during its years on air from 2006 to 2013, and again from 2015 to 2017.

Hamish has since gotten married to Zoë Foster-Blake, welcomed two kids and moved to Sydney. Andy has recently gotten engaged to longtime partner Rebecca Harding with the couple currently restoring a mansion in Melbourne.

But there's one thing that will always bind them: the TV Week Logie Awards.

Or more specifically, which of the two funny guys has been nominated for the coveted Gold Logie.

This year, one of them is nominated, and for once, it isn't Hamish — who has been nommed a whopping five times and won twice.

Finally, it's Andy's time to shine. He's been nominated for Gold at the 2024 Logie Awards for his work on The Hundred, and will compete against Robert Irwin, Tony Armstrong, Sonia Kruger, Larry Emdur, Julia Morris and Asher Keddie.

After the nominations were announced, Andy didn't skip the chance to mention his old mate, sharing the Logies tradition he has with Hamish, who was nominated this year for th﻿e Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter.

"We've got a tradition every Logies where we either ﻿go for a swim or play golf in the hours before the night event," he told 9Entertainment, before revealing Hamish had called to congratulate him on the nomination.

Andy Lee and Hamish Blake at the 57th Annual Logie Awards in 2015. Image: Getty.