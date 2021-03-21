Everything you need to know about the cast of Hamilton Australia. Including where to follow them.

A year after we all became obsessed with the live stage recording of Hamilton, the hit musical is about to open in Australia. And yes, we are already listening to the soundtrack on repeat.

The musical, which became a cultural phenomenon when it first debuted on Broadway in 2015, will officially kick off at the Sydney Lyric Theatre next week. And thanks to COVID, it's the first performance of Hamilton in the world since March last year.

If you haven't seen it yet, Hamilton, which was written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, follows the rise and fall of one of the Founding Fathers of America, Alexander Hamilton, and is inspired by his 2004 biography by Ron Chernow.

But Hamilton is far from your ordinary musical. The Broadway hit is a mash-up of hip-hop, rap and musical theatre.

Before opening night kicks off on March 27, here's everything we know about the Aussie cast and where to follow them on Instagram (because we know you'll want to have a sticky-beak).

Jason Arrow as Alexander Hamilton.

Who does Jason Arrow play in Hamilton?

Jason Arrow plays the one and only Alexander Hamilton.

Musical fans and history buffs will know that Hamilton was one of America’s Founding Fathers. Born into poverty in the British West Indies in the 1750s, Hamilton went on to become George Washington's assistant, author of the Federalist papers and the first secretary of the US Treasury. Oh, and he also features on the US $10 bill.

Where have I seen Jason Arrow before?

Jason Arrow is no stranger to the theatre. He graduated from the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts in 2016 and has appeared in Disney’s Aladdin and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. He also landed a role in TV docudrama series Deadly Women.